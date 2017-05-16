GOOD NEWS

Giddy-up for a good cause with the 2017 Bully Walk

Walkers and runners are getting ready to lace up for local animals in need. (KFSN)

Walkers and runners are getting ready to lace up for local animals in need.

A local non-profit is hoping you giddy up for a good cause at this year's Bully Walk.

We're breaking out the running shoes and rodeo gear because Fresno Bully Rescue is hoping you pony-up for some pit bulls. This Sunday, May 21st is the 2017 Bully Walk. This years theme is rodeo. Dress your doggie up in their best rodeo western costume!

You'll be able to wear your dogs out with a 2 mile walk around Woodward Park. After the walk, take your dog around to the great vendor booths and get your photo taken at the photo booth! All proceeds benefit the Fresno Bully Rescue.

All dogs are welcome! The Bully Walk is not limited to only "bully-breed" dogs. All proceeds benefit the Fresno Bully Rescue.

Registration opens at 8:00am
Walk begins at 9:00am

$15 per human: Includes event T-Shirt & Raffle Entry
Park admission is $5 per vehicle Event registration does not include park admission.
