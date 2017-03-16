PETS

Happy Panda Day!

Celebrate Panda Day with adorable pandas from around the world. (Vienna Zoo Schönbrunn/YouTube via Storyful)

What are black and white and having a special day on Thursday? Pandas!

Thursday is Panda Day, meant for celebrating the adorable, tumbling, bamboo-eating animals. Though the origins of the unofficial holiday are unknown, various Panda-friendly organizations have acknowledged it, such as the Memphis Zoo and the iPanda Channel of China.

Celebrate the lovable mammals with pandas from the Smithsonian's National Zoo, the Toronto Zoo, Vienna's Schonbrunn Zoo and more in the cute compilation above.
