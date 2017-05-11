Kings SPCA closing after 60 years of service

In the south valley a shelter helping dogs and cats find forever homes is closing its doors. The Kings SPCA Board of directors made the announcement Thursday on social media.After 60 years of service they said they are in the process of getting all of their fur babies to rescue and completing their Foster-To-Adopt adoptions. But their facility in Lemoore is no longer open to the public.They are asking for volunteers to help staff members care for the animals and shelter upkeep until the last pet is safely out.For information on volunteering you can call the shelter office at 559-925-1630, send them an email at savethesepups@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook Messenger.