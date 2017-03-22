PETS

Labrador retriever the top dog breed for 26th year in a row

EMBED </>More News Videos

For the 26th year in a row, the Labrador Retriever has been named the most popular dog breed in the U.S. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

The American Kennel Club released their annual list of most popular dog breeds, and at the top are some familiar dogs.

For the 26th year in a row, the Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog breed in the U.S. The German Shepherd and Golden Retriever round out the top three.

The club said in a press release, "The Lab's eager to please temperament is just one of many reasons why this ideal family dog takes top honors year after year."

The top 10 breeds have remained the same for the past three years with a few breeds shuffling positions.

Here's the list of top 10 dog breeds of 2016:

1. Labrador Retriever
2. German Shepherd
3. Golden Retriever
4. Bulldog
5. Beagle
6. French Bulldog
7. Poodle
8. Rottweiler
9. Yorkshire Terrier
10. Boxer
Related Topics:
petsdogscute animalsanimals
Load Comments
PETS
ACT Pet of the Week
Bulldog and iguana are unlikely friends
Happy Panda Day!
Crews working to rescue sea lion trapped in Vacaville creek
More Pets
Top Stories
CSU Board of Trustees votes to increase tuition by 5 percent
Rep. Nunes: Trump communications may have been 'monitored'
British police say that 4 people dead in London attack including 1 police officer, attacker
Suspect shot dead after killing 3, injuring 20 in London
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Stabbing suspect came from Maryland to kill black men in New York City, NYPD says
Madera DA's Office investigates calls to social services about mother in child murder case
Show More
AP Exclusive: Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, had plan to benefit Putin government
Teen injured in Clovis East bathroom stabbing
Onetime accused child killer Megan Martzen arrested for DUI and damage
Police investigating possible hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno that leaves one man dead
Fresno resident concerned about major traffic jams with Clinton overpass closing for 6 months
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
British police say that 4 people dead in London attack including 1 police officer, attacker
Police investigating possible hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno that leaves one man dead
Fresno resident concerned about major traffic jams with Clinton overpass closing for 6 months
More Video