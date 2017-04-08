Lost Realms Pet Store celebrates grand opening in Northeast Fresno

PETS

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A one of a kind pet store held its grand opening in Fresno Saturday.

Lost Realms Pet Store is the largest reptile superstore and indoor zoo on the west coast. Hundreds lined up for a chance to see animals most couldn't find in a pet store, including up to 50 different types of species.

What's also unique is that the pet store offers a chance for students to take part in their educational program that will soon host schools from across the valley.

"What's different is it's an interactive animal facility," owner Nick Crawford said. "We have zoo tours - ton of opportunities for interaction and education."

Ten percent of all proceeds this weekend will be donated to Valley Children's Hospital.
