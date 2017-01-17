Basil the adorable miniature horse can't get enough of his favorite green yoga ball.
In a video posted to Instagram by onhorseback, Basil is seen playing with and rolling on top of the green ball that is almost the same size as him in Thurgarton, England.
After playing hard, the horse is seen taking a well-deserved nap. The video ends with Basil awakening from his slumber, presumably to play with his ball again.
Miniature horse loves playing with his green ball
