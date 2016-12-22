PETS

Bella and Max among most popular dog names of 2016
EMBED </>More News Videos

Rover.com lists Bella and Max as the top dog names of 2016. (Shutterstock)

Move over Fido. Step aside Spot. Bella and Max are the top dog names of 2016, according to Rover.com.

The pet care website used their database of hundreds of thousands of dogs to compile their list of most popular dog names of 2016.

Bella, Lucy and Daisy topped the list for female dog names. Max, Charlie and Buddy were the most popular male dog names.

More than half of dog owners named their pets after celebrities or TV, movie and book characters. Pokemon, Harry Potter and Game of Thrones were among the most popular sources of inspiration.

Here are the top 10 female dog names:
1. Bella
2. Lucy
3. Daisy
4. Lola
5. Luna
6. Molly
7. Sadie
8. Sophie
9. Bailey
10. Maggie

Here are the top 10 male dog names:
1. Max
2. Charlie
3. Buddy
4. Cooper
5. Jack
6. Rocky
7. Bear
8. Duke
9. Toby
10. Tucker
Related Topics:
petsanimalcute animalsdogs
Load Comments
PETS
Pet proofing the holidays
ACT Pet of the Week
Mountain Lion caught on camera on Hillsborough porch
Valley Animal Center hosts 'Snow Pets' camp for kids
More Pets
Top Stories
California DOJ opens investigation into Kern Co SO and Bakersfield PD
Man shot by law enforcement in Coalinga identified as Riverside double homicide suspect
1 injured after e-cigarette explodes on FAX bus
Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash
Home burns for second time in west Fresno
Kellyanne Conway chosen as counselor to Trump
NTSB to Finally Examine Black Box of Flight That Crashed 30 Years Ago
Show More
Armed suspect killed by law enforcement in Coalinga
Fresno firefighters getting overrun with fire calls as the weather gets colder
Los Banos woman killed after she was hit by 2 hit and run drivers
Fresno church burglarized twice in three days
Photos critical as murder victim's family gets Justice for Desmend
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Home burns for second time in west Fresno
1 injured after e-cigarette explodes on FAX bus
Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash
More Video