RECALL

PetSmart recalling canned dog and cat food

EMBED </>More News Videos

021317-EWN-6AM-dog-food-recall-vid (KTRK)

PetSmart is voluntarily recalling dog and cat food products due to metal contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets.

The pet store issued the recall of The Great Choice Adult Dog Food first, on Thursday. The product was sold in stores nationwide, on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com and PetFoodDirect.com.

The store then issued the recall of Wellness Adult Cat Foods in 12.5 oz. cans Friday. The company also found the products were contaminated with metal.

PetSmart says it is unaware of any reported cases of illness or injury related to these products at this point.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled dog food should stop feeding it to their pets and bring it into a PetSmart for a full refund or exchange.

The store says no other Wellness products are impacted by this issue and they are unaware of any cats becoming ill or injured from the affected cat food.

Below are product details of the dog and cat food sold between Oct. 10, 2016 and Feb. 7, 2017:

Related Topics:
petsrecallfoodpet healthconsumer watch
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
Ikea issues beach chair recall due to severed finger injuries
9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled
Cuisinart recall due to laceration hazard
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Pain pills killed memories of 3-TD game
More recall
PETS
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
Cat House on the Kings looking for community help after abandoned pets dumped near property
Officer and K-9 go viral for portrait outtakes
Man reunited with dog stranded on Mt. Baldy after hiking accident
More Pets
Top Stories
Oroville Dam evacuees might not return until spillway is repaired
Trailer park residents relieved as water levels remain stable in Madera County
North Korea launches ballistic missile test
Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey arrested on child sex charges
Crews rush to mop up flooded Le Grand streets before next storm
Cat House on the Kings looking for community help after abandoned pets dumped near property
Visalia man arrested after allegedly crashing into light pole while high
Show More
Mobile home park residents fear repeat of devastating '97 flood in Madera County
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Los Banos community holds homecoming for family affected by temporary travel ban
Oroville Dam's emergency spillway utilized for first time in 48-year history
Flash flooding soaks Le Grand neighborhoods
More News
Top Video
Oroville Dam evacuees might not return until spillway is repaired
Evacuee describes chaos as thousands ordered to flee away from Oroville Dam
Trailer park residents relieved as water levels remain stable in Madera County
Made in the Valley: Harper Grayce
More Video