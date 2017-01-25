PHOTOS: Meet the paw-dorable Puppy Bowl starting line-up

In what's sure to be a barking good time, 78 puppies from 34 rescue organizations were drafted for PuppyBowl XIII. Each pup will play for either "Team Ruff" or "Team Fluff," trying their best to score "touchdowns" with dog toys on a football field made just for them.
The show airs Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.
This year, the Puppy Bowl will include three puppies with disabilities. Doobert is deaf, Lucky has three legs, and Winston is hearing and sight-impaired, but that won't stop any of them from giving it all they've got on the puppy-sized grid iron.
The adoption extravaganza also features a half-time performance by "Kitty Gaga" with feline musical group Chicago Rock Cats.
All of the puppies (and kittens) are put up for adoption. To learn more about adopting them, visit Animal Planet's adoption page.
See the "paw"-adorable starting line-up in the gallery above.