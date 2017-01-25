PETS

PHOTOS: Meet the paw-dorable Puppy Bowl starting line-up

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Max, for Team Fluff, is a 13-week-old pit bull mix. He&#39;s from Pennsylvania. (Animal Planet)</span></div>
It's the biggest sporting event of the year for puppy fans: The Puppy Bowl.

In what's sure to be a barking good time, 78 puppies from 34 rescue organizations were drafted for PuppyBowl XIII. Each pup will play for either "Team Ruff" or "Team Fluff," trying their best to score "touchdowns" with dog toys on a football field made just for them.


The show airs Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

This year, the Puppy Bowl will include three puppies with disabilities. Doobert is deaf, Lucky has three legs, and Winston is hearing and sight-impaired, but that won't stop any of them from giving it all they've got on the puppy-sized grid iron.

The adoption extravaganza also features a half-time performance by "Kitty Gaga" with feline musical group Chicago Rock Cats.

All of the puppies (and kittens) are put up for adoption. To learn more about adopting them, visit Animal Planet's adoption page.

See the "paw"-adorable starting line-up in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
petsdogadoptionpet adoptionSuper Bowlpet rescuecute animalspuppyfeel goodgood news
Load Comments
PETS
Rottweiler owner attacked and dog comes to her rescue
ACT Pet of the Week
Local shelter gives pet owners a few tips to help keep pets safe in the cold
House cat gets into staring match with bobcat
More Pets
Top Stories
Fresno immigrant, refugee advocates on edge ahead of expected executive action on immigration
Fresno Police officer crashes in Clovis while responding to call
President Trump's executive order reverses mortgage fee cuts
Man allegedly attacks family with crowbar and then sets house on fire, according to Fresno police
2 lawsuits claim FUSD allowed sex abuse to students
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer has contract extended to 2019
Former Los Banos teacher and police officer back in court for alleged sex crimes with minor
Show More
Water experts monitoring effects of recharged Fresno County waterways
Police say suspect holds bank employee hostage during botched robbery in Northwest Fresno
Fresno business owners complain of piling garbage around high-speed rail property
Fresno State president announces new focus and venue for arts and humanities program
Pittsburgh police responding to burglary kill homeowner, not intruder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
More Photos