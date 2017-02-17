PETS

Senior dog living out bucket list adventure

EMBED </>More News Videos

18-year-old dachshund living out his bucket list adventure. (Kate Reidy/Facebook)

From flying on a plane to watching a baseball game, an 18-year-old dachshund is living out his final adventures thanks to his foster mom.

Morgan was adopted by Kate Reidy from Lee County Domestic Animal Services (LCDAS) in Fort Myers, Florida. He was brought to the facility after his original owner died, according to ABC News.

"I really think he does enjoy himself," Reidy, 30, of Fort Meyers told ABC News. "Our adventures are usually an hour long, if that. I do think he enjoys it. Whenever I have his leash by the door ready to go, he runs right over. Maybe the day he doesn't run to the door, I'll know it's time to dial back."

"He loves to explore," she added. "Whenever we go out people pick him up and hug him and I think that's also something he enjoys."
Related Topics:
petsdogfeel gooddigital videotravel
Load Comments
Related
PETS
Pet squirrel goes nuts on burglar
ACT Pet of the Week
Fresno St. Bernard wins Best of Breed at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
WATCH: Backstage at Westminster
More Pets
Top Stories
Homicide investigation underway in Central Fresno after body found
DHS weighed Nat Guard for immigration roundups
Visalia police investigating homicide after body found
Man injured after daughter allegedly hit him with a car in Downtown Fresno
Levee break on the Merced River creates major flooding
New report claims thousands of bridges and highway ramps across the country are unsafe
Caltrans says repairs on Highway 41 near Fish Camp to take at least a month
Show More
A multi-million dollar decision about sexually violent predators
Family of bicyclists killed in crash gives emotional plea to Fresno court
Some businesses in the Valley closed their doors as part of the national 'a Day without Immigrants' protest
Police investigate a shooting in Central Fresno
Caltrans officials say Valley commuters will have to wait for a permanent fix to pothole problem
More News
Top Video
Visalia police investigating homicide after body found
Levee break on the Merced River creates major flooding
Man injured after daughter allegedly hit him with a car in Downtown Fresno
Some inmates at Chowchilla prison are finding redemption through beauty
More Video