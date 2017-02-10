FRESNO

Senior living community in Fresno giving back to homeless pets with newspaper

Dog lovers at the Terraces have come together to recycle their papers to help homeless pets. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Barkley the dog is living quite the life with his owner Charlie Wadhamf at the Terrace after being adopted from the Central California SPCA.

Dog lovers at the Terraces have come together to recycle their papers to help homeless pets.

"I think it's wonderful. You know 100 pounds of newspaper has some value to it. So it's a good thing for us and it's a good thing for the SPCA," said Wadhamf.

The Papers for Puppies drive has been underway for the past year. Every week, residents donate their papers so the CCSPCA can use them in their dog and cat kennels.

Terraces resident and volunteer Beverly Johnson goes the extra mile.

"I said, 'leave them on the benches and I'll pick them up along the way,' which works fine. So everyday there's newspapers on the tram benches and I pick them up and bring them in. It works great."

Dusty the Pomeranian was actually in the shelter, but now he is the center of his owner's attention. Experts said these animals can have positive benefits for seniors.

"He is my companion, he is my friend. He gets me out and walking two or three times a day," said Nancy, Terraces resident.

Residents donate about 500 papers a week now to help homeless pets.

"I enjoy volunteering. I enjoy helping somebody out and it takes two minutes. It's really nothing," said Johnson.

It is old news giving these seniors a new purpose.

The Papers for Puppies program has expanded at the Terraces with nine drop off locations across campus, all an effort to help pets in our community.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
