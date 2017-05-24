PETS

Irish cats-only vet clinic lists cuddling job

EMBED </>More Videos

A veterinary clinic in Ireland has posted a cat lover's dream job: cat cuddler. (Shutterstock)

Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Ireland is searching for the purrrrfect candidate for an unusual job posting: cat cuddler.

The cats-only clinic in Dublin is looking for someone with "gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time," someone who is "capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in patients," and who has "an ability to understand different types of purring."

It is clear from the posting that the clinic has a sense of humor, too.

"We are an equal opportunities employer, however we do discriminate against dogs attending our veterinary clinic as patients."

The posting had social media users claiming to have found their "dream job" and promising to use their cat as a reference.

Related Topics:
petsveterinarianu.s. & worldcatskittensfeel goodjobs
Load Comments
PETS
ACT Pet of the Week
This kitty's not only really cute, he's really rare
Giddy-up for a good cause with the 2017 Bully Walk
Fresno Grizzlies hold Bark in the Park event
More Pets
Top Stories
Massive cleanup effort underway after Atwater tanker explosion
Homeless man shot in apparent robbery attempt in Central Fresno
VIDEO: Huge landslide buries stretch of Hwy 1 in Big Sur
Wisconsin food company linked to deadly nacho cheese botulism outbreak
Man killed in Fresno hit and run crash
Keith Foster found guilty on 2 counts, faces up to 20 years in prison
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Show More
Sheriff's office says body found in lagoon in Tulare County
Firefighters battled 2 alarm house fire in Fresno County
Massive fire in Atwater may cause long term problems for city
Fresno mayor unveils a new city budget promoting growth, development, and saving
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
More News
Top Video
Massive cleanup effort underway after Atwater tanker explosion
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Man killed in Fresno hit and run crash
Sheriff's office says body found in lagoon in Tulare County
More Video