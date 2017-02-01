Woman gets snake stuck in ear

MUST-SEE VIDEO

PORTLAND, Oregon --
Here's a story the ER doctors will be talking about for a while.

Twenty-three-year-old Ashley Glawe showed up at the hospital when her pet ball python "Bart" slithered through her ear piercing and got stuck.

"I like froze instantly. I didn't move because I really thought he was like attacking the side of my head," she explained.

Glawe grabbed some cooking oil and tried to slide him out, but that didn't work.

Then the fire department came, but they didn't have any luck either.

Finally, Glawe went to the hospital. They numbed her ear and pulled out the snake.

Both Glawe and Bart are doing just fine now.
