Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in Northwest Fresno

Police are searching for multiple suspects after shots were fired in Northwest Fresno today. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are searching for multiple suspects after shots were fired in Northwest Fresno Sunday.

Fresno Police say they received calls about two vehicles being involved in the shooting.

When they arrived at the apartment complex officials say they found one of the suspected vehicles with bullet holes on the exterior of the car. They also found one woman with injuries similar to a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to CRMC and is expected to recover.

Authorities followed a blood trail from the car to an apartment but nobody was inside.

Detectives are still on scene.

Stay with Action News both online and on-air as this story continues to develop.
