Police hunt for men who tied up boy during home invasion

Police say a boy was tied up during a Bronx home invasion.

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (KFSN) --
Police are trying to find two men who tied up a young boy during a terrifying home invasion in the Bronx.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the men who are accused of breaking into a building in Wakefield last month.

Police say they went into a basement apartment, where they tied up a 10-year-old boy by his neck, attaching him to a pipe using a cloth belt.

They then stole jewelry from the home and fled the scene.

The NYPD issued descriptions of the suspects:

1: Male, wearing a red t-shirt, jeans, with a shaved head.

2: Male, wearing a white t-shirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
