Police in Lemoore searching for woman connected to shooting that left 1 injured

In the South Valley, police have released a photo of a woman they are searching for in connection to a shooting in Lemoore. She is identified as Alejandra Hernandez.The shooting happened October 4th near Lemoore Avenue and Hanford Armona Road. A gunshot victim was later found at a nearby gas station. The victim later told police he was approached by two men who pulled out a gun and robbed him before opening fire.The suspects, who were identified as Ricardo Cervantes and Beunju Moon, were arrested.Surveillance video captured the men running with Hernandez.Police are asking the public to come forward with information on her whereabouts.