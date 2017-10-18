U.S. & WORLD

Police say the suspect in a Maryland office park shooting where 3 people were killed has been apprehended

(Right) Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, is seen in a photo released by the Harford County Sheriff's Office. (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect in the shooting of six people in Maryland and Delaware, including three who died, is in custody.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office in Maryland tweeted Wednesday night that 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince was "apprehended a short time ago in Delaware by ATF and allied law enforcement agencies."

Police say Prince shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Edgewood, Maryland, then drove to Wilmington, Delaware, and shot a man he knew at an auto sales and service business. Three of Prince's co-workers at Advanced Granite Solutions died, and two are in critical condition.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldMarylandDelaware
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Goodell: NFL not changing its national anthem policy
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
2 aviation cops who dragged doctor off United flight fired
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Charred remains at Clovis shopping center, investigators look for clues
Lindsay High School student dies in crash on 'Todds Hill'
Fresno County leaders beefing up security measures downtown
Career tech expo draws in thousands of high school students
Semi-truck accident causes major traffic backup on the Grapevine
Surveillance video captures the moments leading up to officer involved shooting in Atwater
Elderly man severely beaten in Madera, suspects steal his wallet
Gang member arrested with sawed off shotgun in West Central Fresno
Show More
FBI warns Californians scam that involves a female caller screaming for help
Goodell: NFL not changing its national anthem policy
Ban on homeless camping causes concern for Fresno residents
Fresno Mayor releases statement after the passing of Ambassador Phillip Sanchez
Death toll from North Bay wildfires now at 42
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos