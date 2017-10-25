FRESNO

Police search for suspect after 1 person shot at a gas station in West Central Fresno

Police are investigating a shooting in West Central Fresno where one man was shot at a Valero Gas Station at Ashlan and Parkway. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are investigating a shooting in West Central Fresno at a Valero Gas Station at Ashlan and Parkway.

Officials said the victim was putting gas in his car when the suspect walked up, approaching from the car wash side of the gas station, and shot the man in the upper body.

The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center-- his condition is not yet known.

Police said the suspect drove off in a white sedan and he was last seen speeding away down Parkway.

A motive for the attack is not yet known.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
