The search is on for a suspect after a stabbing at a Southeast Fresno gas station.Police said two men started fighting on First and Tulare around 8:30 Friday morning. That is when one of them pulled out a knife and attacked the other. He was stabbed in the stomach and the side.The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.The suspect is said to have left the scene on a bike.Police believe both men are homeless.