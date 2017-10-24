Police search for suspects after a man is shot in Farmersville

An investigation is underway into a shooting in the South Valley. It happened around one Tuesday morning near a gas station on Farmersville Boulevard.It is unclear exactly where the shooting happened but the victim ran into the Sinclair Gas Station looking for help. The store clerk said he had suffered two gunshot wounds to the arm.There is no word on a suspect or a motive for the attack, but it appears as if the victim was driving when he was shot.Farmersville Police loaded the victim's car onto a tow truck and took it away as evidence.