2 measures on the ballot in special election to keep police department funded in Mendota

Voters in Mendota have a choice to make by August 29th.

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Voters in Mendota have a choice to make by August 29th.

"Do you want a police department, or do you not want a police department," said City Manager Vince Dimaggio.

Dimaggio said it is that simple-- approving two measures, a sales tax and a parcel tax, he said would keep the department from going under-- which is a $1.5-million dollar challenge every year.

"The cost of maintenance of vehicles, the cost of maintenance of other equipment, the cost of maintaining the building that they're in, which we don't even own by the way."

Here's how those measures would work-- the parcel tax would cost homeowners $500 a year. The sales tax would go up by one-percent, essentially adding one cent on the dollar to any sale at any business around the city.

Brenda Pimentel, who works at a salon, said every cent counts in this town and both measures could be a tough sell.

"We know the struggle of working hard to get paid, but it's gonna be a little hard on them but we're gonna have to raise up the prices."

City Council Member, Robert Silva said the city needs to keep up with growth. Officers need raises and a yes on both measures would free up money for new parks and road repair.

"I would not be here, pushing this, if they could not afford it, but I think the formula we have now, how we derive these funds, they can afford it."

If the voters don't approve the measures Dimaggio said tougher choices will be ahead and the department could be at risk by 2020.

"The future is in their hands."

If approved the sales and parcel taxes would take effect in January.

The City Manager said approval could also affect the marijuana cultivation ordinance and possibly keep the city out of the pot business.
