POLITICS

3 Clovis City Council seats to be filled in special election

EMBED </>More News Videos

A general election is taking place in Clovis on Tuesday to fill three city council seats. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
A general election is taking place in Clovis on Tuesday to fill three city council seats. Two four-year term seats are currently on the ballet.

Council member Lynne Ashbeck will go unchallenged as she seeks her fifth term.

Vong Mouanoutoua is running unopposed for Nathan Magsig's former seat. Magsig left the council for a Fresno County Supervisor's seat.

A two-year office term is also open to fill the vacancy created by council member Harry Armstrong who retired this past October. Former Clovis Police Officer Sgt. Drew Bessinger, Camerena Health CEO Paul Soares and non-profit director Aaron Perry are vying for Armstrong's seat.
Related Topics:
politicsclovis city councilelectionClovis
Load Comments
POLITICS
WikiLeaks publish 1000s of what they say are CIA documents
House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul
President Trump signs new travel ban targeting those seeking new visas
Deficit undermines US security, says White House trade adviser
More Politics
Top Stories
Dark history, even murder, may haunt Valentine's Day murder suspect
'Sanctuary state' bill would change how ICE operations conducted across CA
Police searching for suspect after 16-year-old shot in Southwest Fresno
WikiLeaks publish 1000s of what they say are CIA documents
Judge won't stop construction of Dakota Access pipeline
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
Local Islamic leader says revised travel ban will fuel extremism
Show More
Fresno police hunting for suspect that fired gun at officer
Judge sentences Hanford woman to prison for death of 2-year-old niece
20-year-old killed by fallen tree at Yosemite identified as contract employee
Authorities release details of deadly officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
Gas line ruptures while county crews clean up homeless encampment
More News
Top Video
Kids Day 2017
Fresno police hunting for suspect that fired gun at officer
Local Islamic leader says revised travel ban will fuel extremism
20-year-old killed by fallen tree at Yosemite identified as contract employee
More Video