3 Clovis City Council seats to be filled in special election

A general election is taking place in Clovis on Tuesday to fill three city council seats. Two four-year term seats are currently on the ballet.Council member Lynne Ashbeck will go unchallenged as she seeks her fifth term.Vong Mouanoutoua is running unopposed for Nathan Magsig's former seat. Magsig left the council for a Fresno County Supervisor's seat.A two-year office term is also open to fill the vacancy created by council member Harry Armstrong who retired this past October. Former Clovis Police Officer Sgt. Drew Bessinger, Camerena Health CEO Paul Soares and non-profit director Aaron Perry are vying for Armstrong's seat.