PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

360 view: See the National Mall setup for Donald Trump's inauguration

WASHINGTON --
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration Friday.

They all file into the National Mall in Washington, D.C. -- a long, open area that extends from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument and beyond. To give you an idea the mall is set up for the big event, we snapped some 360-degree photos that allow you to see in all directions.

Check out the photos below. Click and drag each image to move around. If you're accessing via our app, tap here to see the images in a web browser.

We'll start from the Capitol and work our way toward the Washington Monument.

Photo 1: At the Capitol
This is as close at the public is allowed to get prior to the inauguration. Fences and police are keeping everyone from entering the area.

Photo 2: Off to the side
Just a little off to the side of the Capitol, visitors snap photos.

Photo 3: Capitol Reflecting Pool
This small pool of water is a popular place for people to take photos of the Capitol building and the inauguration setup.

Photo 4: TV Monitors
From this point back, giant TV screens are set up to offer attendees a view of what's happening. It would be tough to see anything happening with just the naked eye.

Photo 5: Midway Point
This area is about halfway between the Capitol and the Media Center (the white building under the Washington Monument), where many journalists are working.

Photo 6: Near the Media Center
As we move closer to the Washington Monument, we reach the Media Center. It's a two-story temporary structure that has a direct view of the Capitol.

Photo 7: At the Washington Monument
The Washington Monument is uphill from the U.S. Capitol, and while it's quite a distance from the Capitol, it still offers a line-of-sight view of the Washington landmark.
