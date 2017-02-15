A dozen people protest outside Nunes' Visalia office

Dozens and dozens of Valentine's Day cards, all for Congressman Devin Nunes. They may be a day late, but local activist Caty Wagner knows the overall message they are delivering will be a powerful one."These are from constituents all over Tulare and Fresno counties, by different groups, different non-profits, and different community advocacy groups."The cards cover a wide variety of issues, including immigration, fears of deportation, anxieties over losing the affordable care act, and assertions that women deserve access to reproductive health care.But above all, these constituents of California's 22nd district say they just want to speak with Nunes and don't remember the last time the congressman held a town hall meeting in the Valley. They would like to meet with him next week, if possible."We'd love to have a town hall, and talk about some really important relevant issues that are affecting constituents, affecting people of Tulare county and Fresno County. For the past few weeks we've been creating Valentines for Mr. Nunes asking him to have a heart for the issues that we care about," said Wagner.They got in and not only dropped off the Valentine's Day cards, but met privately with someone in Nunes' office.For Sarah Marquez, writing, collecting, and delivering the cards was a unifying process."So it feels really good to be able to instead of just be one person talking about these things with Nunes' office, to really represent a bigger scope of my entire family and community."Nunes' Communications Director said he is unsure if the congressman will be back in the Central Valley next week. But said the congressman will be informed of those that visited the Visalia office, and all of the messages they delivered. He said that they always like hearing from constituents whether the nature is critical or complimentary.