TULARE COUNTY

A dozen people protest outside Nunes' Visalia office

EMBED </>More News Videos

The cards cover a wide variety of issues, including immigration, fears of deportation, anxieties over losing the affordable care act, and more. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dozens and dozens of Valentine's Day cards, all for Congressman Devin Nunes. They may be a day late, but local activist Caty Wagner knows the overall message they are delivering will be a powerful one.

"These are from constituents all over Tulare and Fresno counties, by different groups, different non-profits, and different community advocacy groups."

The cards cover a wide variety of issues, including immigration, fears of deportation, anxieties over losing the affordable care act, and assertions that women deserve access to reproductive health care.

But above all, these constituents of California's 22nd district say they just want to speak with Nunes and don't remember the last time the congressman held a town hall meeting in the Valley. They would like to meet with him next week, if possible.

"We'd love to have a town hall, and talk about some really important relevant issues that are affecting constituents, affecting people of Tulare county and Fresno County. For the past few weeks we've been creating Valentines for Mr. Nunes asking him to have a heart for the issues that we care about," said Wagner.

They got in and not only dropped off the Valentine's Day cards, but met privately with someone in Nunes' office.

For Sarah Marquez, writing, collecting, and delivering the cards was a unifying process.

"So it feels really good to be able to instead of just be one person talking about these things with Nunes' office, to really represent a bigger scope of my entire family and community."

Nunes' Communications Director said he is unsure if the congressman will be back in the Central Valley next week. But said the congressman will be informed of those that visited the Visalia office, and all of the messages they delivered. He said that they always like hearing from constituents whether the nature is critical or complimentary.
Related Topics:
politicsprotestvisaliadevin nunestulare countyVisalia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Tulare World Ag Expo showcases how irrigation techniques have evolved over 50 years
Drone technology on display at 50th World Ag Expo
5 taken to the hospital after crash involving school bus just outside Visalia
Visalia Police look for robbery suspect
More tulare county
POLITICS
Andrew Puzder says he's withdrawing his nomination for labor secretary
Signature drive held by radio station in Fresno to ask mayor to not make city a sanctuary city
Newly elected Fresno mayor outlines his hopes for the city during packed luncheon
Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman killed at Fresno County power plant identified
Camping reservations at Oceano Dunes canceled for this weekend
Andrew Puzder says he's withdrawing his nomination for labor secretary
Massive explosion lights up the skies over Texas city
Signature drive held by radio station in Fresno to ask mayor to not make city a sanctuary city
Friend of San Bernardino shooter to plead guilty in aiding terror attack
Man killed in hit and run in East Central Fresno
Show More
Drug catapult discovered at US-Mexico border
Russian aircraft buzzed US Navy ship 3 times in a day
Trump associates communicated with suspected Russian intel officers: Sources
Contact between Trump campaign, Russian intel would be 'game changer'
Person taken to hospital after stabbing in Northeast Fresno
More News
Top Video
Man killed in hit and run in East Central Fresno
Tulare World Ag Expo showcases how irrigation techniques have evolved over 50 years
Signature drive held by radio station in Fresno to ask mayor to not make city a sanctuary city
Parents say over-the-counter medicine sickening kids
More Video