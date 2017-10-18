AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse

Governor Brown signed into law -- a bill stating salon professionals must receive training to recognize the signs of domestic violence and abuse.AB 326 requires the state board of barbering and cosmetology to include physical and sexual abuse awareness courses during the licensing process at hair and beauty schools.The hope is hairstylists can inform clients about the resources available to them."We see literally everything. If people are being abused there's not going to see it but if we're going through everything we're going to be the ones to see that."The Marjoree Mason Center released a statement saying:"Hair-stylists become trusted friends and advisors to their clients. In DV relationships, the controlling partner isolates their loved one from family and friends. Any disclosure of abuse could be a cry for help."The new bill takes effect in July of 2018.