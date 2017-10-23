POLITICS

Assemblyman Devon Mathis accused of sexual assault

The assemblyman from Visalia has represented California's 26th Assembly District since 2014. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Coming off the heels of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal in Hollywood we are now hearing about similar stories happening in our state capital, including allegations of sexual assault involving Visalia Republican Devon Mathis.

Devon Mathis finds himself at the center of sexual assault allegations. The assemblyman from Visalia has represented California's 26th Assembly District since 2014. But a recent blog post is now raising suspicion about the married father of five's character.

"If my source is credible and I believe them to be credible I expect Assemblyman Mathis to be arrested and thrown in jail," said Joseph Turner.

The investigation began after Joseph Turner, Founder and Executive Director for American Children First, posted on the nonprofit's website an article that targeted Mathis and accused him of sexually assaulting someone on his staff.

Turner is a nationalist hardliner on illegal immigration issues.

More recently he opposed a cap and trade bill, one that Mathis backed.

"When I have a well placed highly credible source tell me that this individual sexually assaulted an unconscious staffer and that they will reaffirm that to authorities I felt compelled and under obligation to report that to the public," said Turner.

The office for Assemblyman Mathis has dismissed the claims
calling them "unsubstantiated allegations" and "purely false gossip from a male blogger".

Just last week in a completely separate case more than 140 women including legislators and Capitol staffers signed a letter denouncing what they described as pervasive sexual misconduct by powerful men in Sacramento.

Emily Austin is the Director of Advocacy for the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

"A critical mass of stories have come together that we cannot ignore what happening in the state capitol and around our political system," graphic.
