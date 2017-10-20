U.S. & WORLD

Black protester hugs self-described Nazi at white nationalist rally

(Twitter/Politics for Dummies via Storyful)

GAINESVILLE, Florida --
"Why don't you like me?"

That's what a black protester asked while giving a man in swastika T-shirt a hug, according to Storyful.

The powerful moment was caught on camera after a Richard Spencer rally at the University of Florida on Thursday. Spencer is a well-known white nationalist who coined the term "alt-right."

Counter-demonstrators, greatly outnumbering the white nationalist crowd, gathered outside the rally to protest. Anti-Spencer protesters shouted, "Not in our town! Not in our state! We don't want your Nazi hate!" and "Let's go Gators" during his speech.

The Alachua County Sheriff said two people were arrested.

The "self-described Nazi skinhead" receiving the hug was identified as Randy Furniss, of Idaho. Furniss was also filmed getting punched in the head, The Gainesville Sun reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprotestwhite supremacistsnazisrallyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Teacher hit in the face with brick after dispute, police say
Passports to fly within the U.S.? Changes on the way
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
After fires, Senator says PG&E might need to be dissolved
Gold Star family not angry at Trump for late promise
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
More Politics
Top Stories
Shelter in place lifted after gas leak near Bullard High capped
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Dos Palos woman says a calling from a satanic practice led her to stab her mother to death
Fresno activist accused of vandalizing Fulton Street days before grand opening
Man arrested in front of Southwest Fresno Burger King for selling guns
Teacher hit in the face with brick after dispute, police say
Police search for suspects connected to burglary of Central Fresno store
Former Valley teacher arrested for child molestation
Show More
Tulare County creates high risk team to prevent deadly domestic violence incidents
Dodgers return to World Series for first time since 1988
Downtown Fresno plays big role in Fresno's long-shot bid to become Amazon's second headquarters
Mom of 2-year-old girl hurt by bull: She was 'covered in blood'
Estimated California wildfire losses top $1 billion, insurance commissioner says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos