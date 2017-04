Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation

The main supporters of a bid to make California an independent nation are ending their effort to get it on the ballot next year.Louis Marinelli announced Monday that he's dropping the measure, and plans to make Russia home.The I-Team's Dan Noyes spoke with Marinelli in February about his efforts.The measure's official author, Marcus Ruiz Evans, sent an email to the Secretary of State's office asking to cancel the initiative.Evans tells ABC7 News he's joining the California Freedom Coalition, saying he feels that organization can mobilize to make Calexit a reality.