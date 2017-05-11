POLITICS

California governor wants more spending for schools

Gov. Jerry Brown walks into a meeting of the Senate Democratic Caucus to urge them to approve a transportation plan (Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO --
California Gov. Jerry Brown is seeking more spending on schools and child care.

He announced Thursday a revised outlook for the budget year that starts July 1.

He cited a "modestly improved fiscal outlook" since January that will allow for $1.5 billion more in spending next year.

Most of that will go to K-12 education. He also is rolling back a plan to cut a half-billion dollars in child care support for low-income children.

The overall general fund spending plan is $124 billion, which Brown said "is considerably more constrained than in any year since 2012."

The release of Brown's budget plan kicks off a month of negotiations with the Legislature.
Related Topics:
politicsjerry browncalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Renewed effort underway to allow undocumented farm workers to stay in the US
Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
Pro-EU Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest president
The Maddy Report
More Politics
Top Stories
10 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach
Mendota woman living in the US since 1989 at risk of deportation back to Mexico
Man shot while riding motorcycle in Central Fresno
Minor found stabbed to death in Lemoore
Fresno County Sheriff's Office rescue man stuck on rock near Dunlap
Deputy AG was on the verge of resigning after WH pinned Comey firing on him
Keith Foster will testify in drug conspiracy case, claims phone conversations were misunderstood
Show More
Fresno PD keeping close eye on top car thieves in effort to get auto thefts to record low
Woman and her dog recovering after being attacked by a pit bull in East Central Fresno
Despite a rash of shootings the latest statistics show a drop in crime in Fresno
Road closed for a week after a sinkhole opens up in Kings County
Early fire season has sparked concern with Fresno fire officials
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos