California Lieutenant Governor makes stop in Fresno

California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom made a stop in Fresno.On Tuesday afternoon, the gubernatorial candidate spoke to a crowd of about 150 people-- including delegates from both major political parties.Newsom talked about healthcare, immigration, High Speed Rail, and President Donald Trump. Earlier in the day he visited Friant Dam to learn more about water storage.The event is one of a series of meet and greets the Lieutenant Governor is hosting across the state.