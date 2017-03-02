City of Clovis to hold council election for first time since 2009

Clovis will see a major change on the city council. The retirement of Harry Armstrong for health reasons means a two-year term has become available.Retired Clovis Police Sgt. Drew Bessinger said the city needs to bring in new business to help fund the police department-- adding a new fire station will soon be needed."It's about projecting growth and planning it in the next 15 years, because if we move too fast it's going to get away from us and no matter how big we get we still want to be that small town in our psyche."Paul Soares was out of state on business but the CEO of Camarena Health in Madera County believes he is the best choice, citing his job-creation and leadership skills"Understanding workforce development in the sense of not only creating jobs but how to work more collaboratively with different agencies, not just in our city but regionally, to make sure we have a trained workforce that can attract new employers to the area with good paying jobs."Non-profit director Aaron Perry is the third candidate in this race."I work with the charities, so I work with multiple different churches and with each church and each new group that I've met with I let them know I'm running for Clovis City Council."Nathan Magsig's election as a Fresno County Supervisor opened up another council vacancy. Vong Mouanoutoua is running unopposed and is set to become the first Hmong City Council member in Clovis."I think a lot of citizens don't know about Clovis politics, because it's been quiet and I think it's our job to get out to the public more to allow them to voice their concerns.Two new buildings are going up next to Centennial Plaza in Old Town.Lynne Ashbeck will also go unchallenged as she seeks her fifth term on the City Council."I think in Old Town, where we are now, it's a really good testimony that if you take care of things in the heart of the city it is so much easier to then build new neighborhoods and take care of existing neighborhoods at the same time."Over 60,000 voters are registered in Clovis and they will go to the polls next Tuesday to fill three council seats.