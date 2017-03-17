POLITICS

Donald Trump removes Steve Bannon from National Security Council

In this march 17, 2017 file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is seen in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has removed chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing an earlier, controversial decision to give Bannon access to the high-level meetings.

A new memorandum about the council's composition was published Wednesday in the Federal Register. The memo no longer lists the chief strategist as a member of the Principals Committee, a group of high-ranking officials who meet to discuss pressing national security priorities.

Tom Bossert, the assistant to the president for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, also had his role downgraded as part of the changes.

A senior White House official said Wednesday that Bannon was initially placed on the national security council after Trump's inauguration as a measure to ensure implementation of the president's vision, including efforts to downsize and streamline operations at the NSC.

Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was at the helm of the NSC at the time, but the official says Bannon's role on the committee had nothing to do with the troubles facing Flynn, who was later asked to resign for misleading the administration about his communication with Russian officials.

The senior White House official was not authorized to discuss changes that have not been formally announced and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The new memo also restores the director of national intelligence and the Joint Chiefs chairman to the principals committee.

Bannon's addition to the NSC sparked concerns from Trump critics, who said it was inappropriate for the political adviser to play a role in national security matters.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Susan Rice denies using intel to spy on Trump advisers
Hanford still receiving interest from medical marijuana companies as it moves forward with ordinance change
Survey shows Congressman Devin Nunes still has strong support among constituents
"Sanctuary state" law could cost Valley police millions
More Politics
Top Stories
Aunt accused of suffocating 4-year-old girl intentionally to death in Porterville
Threatening graffiti found in bathroom on Central High West Campus
Pilot safe after F-16 crashes in Maryland, Air Force says
Fresno PD need help identifying woman found wandering in Fresno County
Family has parrot returned to them after being stolen from Fresno County home
Squatters blamed for house fire in Mendota
Susan Rice denies using intel to spy on Trump advisers
Show More
North Korea launches missile into Sea of Japan
Syrian doctors describe treating children after suspected gas attack
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
Hanford still receiving interest from medical marijuana companies as it moves forward with ordinance change
Sheriff's detectives investigating a body found on a river bank near Mendota
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
More Photos