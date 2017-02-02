FRESNO COUNTY

Dozens of people protest outside Congressman Devin Nunes office in Clovis

EMBED </>More News Videos

By nightfall in Clovis at Representative Devin Nunes' office dozens of people overtook the sidewalk. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
By nightfall in Clovis at Representative Devin Nunes' office dozens of people overtook the sidewalk. The purpose for some-- to protest his support of the temporary travel ban.

"It's islamophobic, xenophobic, and it's racist. It's really time for him to stand up for his community, his constituents, and folks he represents rather than just doing what Trump says," said Luis Ojeda, community activist.

As the crowd grew larger President Trump supporters also arrived.

"The majority of Americans agree with me and agree that safety in America is more important than allowing open borders," said Ben Bergquam, Trump supporter.

Representative Nunes wasn't there to speak with us and organizers say no one was in his satellite office. He did send us a statement which said, in part, "Personally, I'd prefer to do this now rather than wait for a mass casualty attack by foreign terror fighters as we've seen in Europe and then check our vetting procedures."

But even though the protest had a specific goal not everyone was there to protest or support policies.

"I'm going to take every opportunity I can to protest 'Donald chump's' policies. I don't think I agree with a single one," said Randy Witt, Nunes protester.

Neighbors in the area even showed up to complain about the noise.

"This, it's totally uncalled for-- I mean, it's part of America, it's our life now, so live with it. The protesting isn't going to get us anywhere," said Gale Carroll, Trump supporter.

By the end of the night almost everyone agreed to just disagree.

Organizers said this is one of many protests they are planning against Representative Nunes and the policies he supports.
Related Topics:
politicsprotestdevin nunesclovisfresno countyimmigrationPresident Donald TrumpClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
National Signing Day
Valley veteran who helps other vets in need recovering after accident
Clovis road flooding exactly as it's supposed to
Fog causes many local school districts to delay classes
More fresno county
POLITICS
California District Court rules for stranded Valley family in Yemen
Trump to Mexico: Take care of 'bad hombres' or US might
Local organization helping legal immigrants sort out fact from fiction with temporary travel ban
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary of state
More Politics
Top Stories
Major agriculture business in Madera County accused of stealing water from an irrigation canal
Violent protests erupt in Berkeley canceling Milo event
Man convicted of shooting Mariposa County deputy could spend the next two decades in prison
Former Fresno State mascot facing 5 misdemeanor counts of sexual battery
Probation report provides new details in Cecilia Cabrera case
California District Court rules for stranded Valley family in Yemen
2 hostages released, 2 others remain in Smyrna, Del. prison
Show More
Trump to Mexico: Take care of 'bad hombres' or US might
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary of state
Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general
GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel
McLane High School art teacher recovering after allegedly being assaulted by student
More News
Top Video
Major agriculture business in Madera County accused of stealing water from an irrigation canal
Violent protests erupt in Berkeley canceling Milo event
Probation report provides new details in Cecilia Cabrera case
Man convicted of shooting Mariposa County deputy could spend the next two decades in prison
More Video