Dozens of people protest outside Congressman Devin Nunes office in Clovis

By nightfall in Clovis at Representative Devin Nunes' office dozens of people overtook the sidewalk. The purpose for some-- to protest his support of the temporary travel ban."It's islamophobic, xenophobic, and it's racist. It's really time for him to stand up for his community, his constituents, and folks he represents rather than just doing what Trump says," said Luis Ojeda, community activist.As the crowd grew larger President Trump supporters also arrived."The majority of Americans agree with me and agree that safety in America is more important than allowing open borders," said Ben Bergquam, Trump supporter.Representative Nunes wasn't there to speak with us and organizers say no one was in his satellite office. He did send us a statement which said, in part, "Personally, I'd prefer to do this now rather than wait for a mass casualty attack by foreign terror fighters as we've seen in Europe and then check our vetting procedures."But even though the protest had a specific goal not everyone was there to protest or support policies."I'm going to take every opportunity I can to protest 'Donald chump's' policies. I don't think I agree with a single one," said Randy Witt, Nunes protester.Neighbors in the area even showed up to complain about the noise."This, it's totally uncalled for-- I mean, it's part of America, it's our life now, so live with it. The protesting isn't going to get us anywhere," said Gale Carroll, Trump supporter.By the end of the night almost everyone agreed to just disagree.Organizers said this is one of many protests they are planning against Representative Nunes and the policies he supports.