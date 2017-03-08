Drew Bessinger leads Clovis City Council seat race with 68 percent of vote

In Clovis, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, Drew Bessinger is leading the race for one of three city council seats. The retired Clovis Police captain has 68-percent of the vote for Harry Armstrong's seat following his retirement this past October.Camarena Health CEO Paul Soares has 30 percent, and non-profit director Aaronjack Perry with two percent.Vong Mouanoutoua ran unopposed for Mayor Nathan Magsig's council seat. Magsig left the council to take a seat as a Fresno County Supervisor.Council Member Lynne Ashbeck was unchallenged as she seeks her fifth term.