POLITICS

Drew Bessinger leads Clovis City Council seat race with 68 percent of vote

EMBED </>More News Videos

The retired Clovis Police captain has 68-percent of the vote for Harry Armstrong's seat following his retirement this past October. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
In Clovis, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, Drew Bessinger is leading the race for one of three city council seats. The retired Clovis Police captain has 68-percent of the vote for Harry Armstrong's seat following his retirement this past October.

Camarena Health CEO Paul Soares has 30 percent, and non-profit director Aaronjack Perry with two percent.

Vong Mouanoutoua ran unopposed for Mayor Nathan Magsig's council seat. Magsig left the council to take a seat as a Fresno County Supervisor.

Council Member Lynne Ashbeck was unchallenged as she seeks her fifth term.
Related Topics:
politicsclovis city councilelectionelection dayClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Walnut theft prevention ordinance moves forward in Tulare Co
Unofficial results show Madera Co Measure L likely fails
What is A Day Without A Woman?
Tulare County moves closer to even stricter nut theft ordinance
More Politics
Top Stories
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
Dos Palos High School employee caught on camera fighting 18-year-old students
Well known Fresno City College wrestler dies in tragic accident
Unofficial results show Madera Co Measure L likely fails
Walnut theft prevention ordinance moves forward in Tulare Co
Valley writer working on ABC TV series, new season makes debut in Fresno
Dark history, even murder, may haunt Valentine's Day murder suspect
Show More
Push to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act already drawing criticism
Tulare County moves closer to even stricter nut theft ordinance
'Sanctuary state' bill would change how ICE operations conducted across CA
Teen charged with decapitating mother in North Carolina
Motorcyclist jumps over 60 Fwy in Moreno Valley, sparks investigation
More News
Top Video
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
Unofficial results show Madera Co Measure L likely fails
Ag and Energy report
Dunkin' Donuts opens in Hanford, 1st in the Valley
More Video