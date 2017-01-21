Every marcher has a story.Hundreds of thousands of women, men and children convened on the nation's capitol Saturday for the Women's March, bringing with them a driving factor that propelled them to be among the massive crowd.We asked a group of marchers why they came from different parts of the country -- some near and some far -- to take part in the event. Read their stories below.On coming to the march:"I am here because Hillary Clinton has been my hero since I was a kid -- I'm 28. The election was really devastating. To have this all taken from her by someone like Trump is really horrifying. Just seeing all of the hate that has come up from the election, it has obviously really mobilized people and that's been really amazing. I'm hoping to have some solidarity and to feel sort of positive about it because it's been really hard."Dana:Corinna:Thomas said she's originally from Chicago and multiple family members flew in to Washington to take part in the march.