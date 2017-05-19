POLITICS

Former FBI Director James Comey to testify before Senate intel committee

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON --
Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.

The committee's chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, and the ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner, announced Friday that Comey will testify in an open setting before the committee. The date of the hearing has not yet been set.

Burr says the committee wants to hear from Comey on his role in the development of the U.S. intelligence agencies' assessment that Russia interfered in last year's election. He says he hopes Comey's testimony will answer some of the questions that have arisen since Comey was suddenly dismissed last week by President Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsFBIPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in child sexting case, could get years in prison
Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in military prison
NC senator collapses during race, taken away in ambulance
More Politics
Top Stories
Stanley Pipes found guilty of second degree murder of fiancée
Jury in Keith Foster trial goes home for the weekend
AMBER Alert: SFPD searching for 1-year-old boy, tan Toyota Corolla
$6.8M in 'synthetic heroin' seized in Fresno County drug bust
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 8,200 acres, 40 percent contained
Several arrested in Aldo's Nightclub fight
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Show More
Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in child sexting case, could get years in prison
Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks head Julian Assange
Frustrated business owners say Fresno's Chinatown left out of revitalization
Tourist killed, 20 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
Defense and prosecution portrays two very different shades of Keith Foster in trial
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos