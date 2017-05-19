POLITICS

Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case

U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., follows his wife, Huma Abedin into their home in Queens, N.Y., on Thursday, June 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
NEW YORK --
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court Friday to face criminal charges in connection with an investigation of his online communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina.

The Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m., the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said. Prosecutors declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months.

She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.

The investigation led FBI agents to seize his laptop computer, which led to the discovery of a new cache of emails that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had sent to Huma Abedin, Weiner's wife.

In October, just days before the election, FBI director James Comey stunned the country by announcing that his agency was reopening its closed investigation into Clinton's handling of State Department business on a private email server so it could analyze the newly discovered correspondence.

That inquiry was brief. Comey announced shortly before the election that the new emails contained nothing to change his view that Clinton could not be charged with a crime. But Clinton partly blamed her election loss to Republican Donald Trump on Comey's announcement.

Weiner's lawyer, Arlo Devlin Brown, didn't immediately return a message Friday.

___

Associated Press writer Tom Hays contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicspolitics
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
New National Mall duck ramp causes Twitter controversy
Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in military prison
NC senator collapses during race, taken away in ambulance
More Politics
Top Stories
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 8,200 acres, 40 percent contained
Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks head Julian Assange
Frustrated business owners say Fresno's Chinatown left out of revitalization
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
Defense and prosecution portrays two very different shades of Keith Foster in trial
Livingston becomes first Central Valley "sanctuary city"
Police looking for suspects in Lemoore killings, the city's first homicides in five years
Show More
Fresno leaders decide punishment for fare evaders before Bus Rapid Transit system rolls out
Initiative Foods marks major milestone toward rebuild after devastating Sanger fire
Central Fresno murder caught on camera, police search for suspect
Fresno Fire Department expanding water rescue team ahead of summer
Madera boy accidentally shoots younger brother, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos