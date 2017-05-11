FRESNO

Fresno City Council approves resolution to install "in God We Trust" on council wall

ABC30.com Web Team
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno city council unanimously approved a resolution to display the national motto "In God We Trust" on the wall in the council chamber.

The discussion included comments from local pastors and other community members.

Councilman Garry Bredefeld has been leading the push and said the motto does not choose one religion over another.

Bredefeld also said no public money would be spent to add the words to the wall.

Opponents said religious expression has a place in the public square but it should not be on the wall of a legislative chamber.

Fresno is now the largest California city to vote to install the phrase in a council or board chamber.

Mayor Lee Brand has already said he will sign the resolution if it passes the council.
Related Topics:
politicsFresno City CouncilfresnoreligionFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Latest addition to Downtown Fresno breathing new life into Cultural Arts District
Woman and her dog recovering after being attacked by a pit bull in East Central Fresno
Fresno PD keeping close eye on top car thieves in effort to get auto thefts to record low
Dung earns 2nd straight MW honor, 'dogs still alive in MW title race
More fresno
POLITICS
Free Speech Lawsuit filed after Fresno State professor wipes out pro-life message on video
California governor wants more spending for schools
Renewed effort underway to allow undocumented farm workers to stay in the US
Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
More Politics
Top Stories
PG&E announces statewide rate increase
Free Speech Lawsuit filed after Fresno State professor wipes out pro-life message on video
As temperatures rise, Shaver Lake area becomes a big concern for firefighters
California governor wants more spending for schools
Kings SPCA closing after 60 years of service
10 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach
Woman, 75, arrested in Santa Clarita on suspicion of running drug house
Show More
Mendota woman living in the US since 1989 at risk of deportation back to Mexico
Man shot while riding motorcycle in Central Fresno
Friends identify Lemoore's first homicide victim of 2017 as Wanya Jones
Fresno County Sheriff's Office rescue man stuck on rock near Dunlap
Deputy AG was on the verge of resigning after WH pinned Comey firing on him
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos