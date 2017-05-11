Fresno City Council approves resolution to install "in God We Trust" on council wall

The Fresno city council unanimously approved a resolution to display the national motto "In God We Trust" on the wall in the council chamber.The discussion included comments from local pastors and other community members.Councilman Garry Bredefeld has been leading the push and said the motto does not choose one religion over another.Bredefeld also said no public money would be spent to add the words to the wall.Opponents said religious expression has a place in the public square but it should not be on the wall of a legislative chamber.Fresno is now the largest California city to vote to install the phrase in a council or board chamber.Mayor Lee Brand has already said he will sign the resolution if it passes the council.