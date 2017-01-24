FRESNO

Fresno immigrant, refugee advocates on edge ahead of expected executive action on immigration

Sources say Wednesday begins the multi-day roll out of his long-promised crackdowns from President Donald Trump. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Sources say Wednesday begins the multi-day roll out of his long-promised crackdowns from President Donald Trump, and he has two focuses -strengthening the southern border with Mexico and restricting refugees from the Middle East.

"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border," Donald Trump said during his Presidential campaign. "And I will have Mexico pay for that wall."

It's the rallying cry that became the centerpiece of Trump's campaign, and it's a crackdown the White House says will secure borders. But it's one that's created a lot of pushback and heartache in the Central Valley.

"They don't know what to do because their children are from this country," immigration advocate Leoncia Vasquez said.

In a tweet Tuesday, President Trump backed his promise to build that wall along the US-Mexico border. Immigration advocates say if it happens, it's not just undocumented workers who will be hurting.

"Farmers as well especially during the peak seasons," Vasquez said. "They need workers and lately because of the tight immigration control, they lack workers."

Sources say Trump isn't stopping there. His attention is also on refugees fleeing the Middle East. Local Muslim leaders say they agree the vetting process should be tough but argue an outright ban leaves those struggling with no hope.

"Once you see that you start feeling it and know what they have gone through," said Sheikh Masood, president of Masjid Fresno. "So, I think a country like this shouldn't close its doors."

Trump's executive orders are automatic law, but legal analyst Tony Capozzi believes it's unlikely the Republican-controlled congress will contradict him.

But even so, finding the funding to construct his biggest campaign promise will take some time and effort.

"If there is no funding it's going to very difficult to build," Capozzi said. "He's always said he's going to make Mexico do this, but I assure you, Mexico is not paying for this."
