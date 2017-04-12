POLITICS

Fresno State professor apologizes after calling for the execution of President Donald Trump

Lars Maischak, a history professor at Fresno State, has issued an apology after sending tweets that appeared to call for and condone the execution of President Donald Trump.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Lars Maischak, a history professor at Fresno State, has issued an apology after sending a tweet that appeared to call for and condone the execution of President Donald Trump.

On late Wednesday morning, the account he had been tweeting from had been deleted. It was unclear who, or why, the account was removed.

Maischak sent the following email to Action News reporter Cory James late Wednesday morning:

Statement Regarding My Tweets on U.S. Politics

Lars Maischak
Apr 12 2017

I apologize for the tone and content of my statements made on twitter.

I ask forgiveness of those who felt threatened or offended by them.

It was never my intent to harm anyone, nor to encourage others to harm anyone.

My statements each represent the end point of a dark train of thought triggered by my despair over the actions of the present U.S. government.
That is what I meant by calling them "dark predictions."
It felt cathartic at the time to write them down.

With 28 followers on twitter at the time, I never expected them to be read by anyone but a close circle of acquaintances who would know to place them in their context.
To treat twitter as of no more consequence than a journal was a poor decision.

I have deleted my twitter account, to preclude the possibility that anyone reading my statements in the future would take them as encouragement to act violently or unlawfully.

In this spirit, I am prepared to take full responsibility for my statements.
Related Topics:
politicstwitterPresident Donald TrumpFresno State
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Fresno State lecturer under fire for President Trump tweet
POLITICS
Melania Trump wins damages from Daily Mail publisher
Local member of Jewish community speaks after Sean Spicer's Hitler comments
Secretary of the Interior coming to Central California
Spicer's Hitler, 'Holocaust center' comments raise eyebrows
More Politics
Top Stories
Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at 57 after battle with leukemia
Thieves steal $2,000 worth of jeans from Northwest Fresno store
Westside farmers receiving 100 percent of water allocations for the first time in nearly a decade
Highway 99 back open at Clinton Avenue after second night of closures
Melania Trump wins damages from Daily Mail publisher
Park Rangers using dog rescue in Yosemite National Park as warning to other pet owners
Secretary of the Interior coming to Central California
Show More
4 young men from Fresno arrested for armed robbery on Golden Gate Bridge
Shared workspace business expands in Downtown Fresno
Tulare teen accused of causing deadly DUI crash makes first court appearance
Former FUSD teacher's aide pleads not guilty to sex crimes with elementary student
Tax season bringing out scammers demanding money from unsuspecting victims
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos