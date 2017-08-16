U.S. & WORLD

FULL VIDEO: Mother of woman killed during Charlottesville violence speaks out

The mother of a woman who was killed during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia spoke out during her daughter's memorial saying, "they tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well guess what? You just magnified her." (KGO-TV)

Click on the video player above to hear the heartwarming messages from Heyer's family and friends during the memorial.

Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville: Heather's legacy is just 'beginning'
Heather Heyer, 32, was killed Saturday when a car rammed into a crowd.
