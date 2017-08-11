FUSD Board President responds to growing number of civil rights groups calling for him to resign

Brooke Ashjian remains under fire-- the Fresno Unified School Board President has been defending himself as of late following anti-LGBT statements made to the Fresno Bee when discussing sex education.The nation's largest LGBTQ organization, the Human Rights Campaign, is calling for Ashjian to step down following the controversial remarks. Another civil rights group, Equality California, sponsored the sex-ED law that Ashjian was commenting on.We spoke to Jason Howe, the Communications Director for Equality California, who said, "As president of the school board for California's fourth largest school district Mr. Ashjian has a responsibility to the students to keep them safe and to make them feel safe and secure and uphold the laws that are supposed to protect them."On August 4th the Fresno Bee quoted Ashjian as saying, "My biggest fear in teaching this, which we're going to do it because it's the law, but you have kids who are extremely moldable at this stage, and if you start telling them that LGBT is okay and that it is a way of life, well, maybe, you just swayed the kid to go that way.""That's something we would've expected to hear from people 20 to 25 years ago, obviously there's no evidence that you can make somebody LGBTQ. Either your child is LGBTQ or not, nothing you say is going to change that outcome," said Howe.Ashjian maintains he was misquoted in the articleIn response to the HRC's request for his resignation Ashjian released this one word statement Friday through his lawyer saying simply, "No." But he did speak to us Wednesday following a fiery board meeting."This vote on sex ED took place two years ago. We instituted two years ago state of the art, the most advanced curriculum in the whole state of California and I whole heartedly support it. I may not personally believe it in some of the things they're going to preach, but I voted yes if you go back and look at the vote I voted yes for it."The controversy swirls just as the district gets set to interview superintendent candidates this weekend and school starts on Monday.