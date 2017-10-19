U.S. & WORLD

Gold Star family from Zebulon not angry at President Trump for late promise

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump promises $25,000 to family of fallen soldier

By
ZEBULON, North Carolina --
The grieving family of a fallen soldier says it harbors no anger nor resentment toward President Donald Trump for being late on his offer to donate money.
Jessie Baldridge, whose 22-year-old stepson Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge died in Afghanistan, confirms the president offered $25,000 of his own money during a condolence call last summer.

"We just thought he was saying something nice," Baldridge told ABC11. "We got a condolence letter from him and there was no check, and we kind of joked about it. We didn't take to social media and didn't complain."
That check, according to White House officials, is now in the mail.

"There is a substantial process that can involve multiple agencies anytime the President interacts with the public, especially when transmitting personal funds," a White House official said Wednesday. "The check has been in the pipeline since the President's initial call with the father. The President has personally followed up several times to ensure that the check was being sent. As stated earlier, the check has been sent."

RELATED: Family, friends honor North Carolina soldier killed in Afghanistan

Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said any suggestion the president didn't intend to follow through on his pledge, despite the months that have passed, is unfair.

"It's disgusting that the media is taking something that should be recognized as a generous and sincere gesture, made privately by the president, and using it to advance the media's biased agenda," Walters said.

An Army carry team carries the remains of Sgt. Dillon Baldridge at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on June 12, 2017. Baldridge, of Youngsville, N.C., died June 10 in Afghanistan.


Dillon Baldridge was killed in June when an Afghan security officer opened fire on his American counterparts in an insider attack. The Taliban claimed responsibility.

The Taliban took responsibility for the attack and claimed one of its terrorists "infiltrated" the army to carry out the ambush, which killed two other soldiers. The 2012 graduate of Franklinton High School in Youngsville had always dreamed of being a soldier.
"I feel betrayed," Chris Baldridge, Dillon's father, told ABC11 earlier this summer. "(Dillon's) over there training people to take care of themselves, and then they turn on us."

Now four months later, the Baldridges continue to grieve and much prefer their focus and attention remain on their beloved hero.

"The money (from President Trump) doesn't mean anything to us at all," Jessie Baldridge told to ABC11. "I would give my own life to have Dillon back."

Dillon leaves behind his mother, stepparents, and four siblings, including a baby sister he'll never meet. He's buried at a military cemetery in Boone.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpsoldier killedwake county newsgiftsfeel goodbuzzworthyu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Passports to fly within the U.S.? Changes on the way
Dog thought to be put down turns up at vet worker's home
Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking in Texas
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
Former president of Mexico spoke out against the border wall and trumps anti trade agenda
Ban on homeless camping causes concern for Fresno residents
More Politics
Top Stories
Activist arrested for Fulton Street vandalism
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking in Texas
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
Fresno man is caught in the wrong place at the wrong time
Show More
Former president of Mexico spoke out against the border wall and trumps anti trade agenda
Suspects accused of killing a Fresno barber pleaded 'not guilty' in court
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree
Police say the suspect in a Maryland office park shooting where 3 people were killed has been apprehended
More News
Top Video
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Fulton Street Party Events
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
More Video