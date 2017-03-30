CALIFORNIA

Governor, lawmakers propose plan that includes largest gas tax increase in state history to help repair roads

EMBED </>More News Videos

Governor Jerry Brown and other democratic leaders pitched a plan to fix the infrastructure problem across the state. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
To find the potholes and problems of state and local roadways ride a Harley like Jennifer Lewis and Thurmond Mawyer.

"We've been to other cities and other states and their roads are nothing like this," said Lewis.

The Fresno couple said they won't even take Highway 99 anymore because the potholes are so unsafe.

"They're real quick to flatten out a tire and that's where it becomes dangerous," said Mawyer.

Politicians in the capitol candidly agree and on Wednesday Governor Jerry Brown and other democratic leaders pitched a plan to fix the infrastructure problem across the state.

"This is like fixing the leak on the roof of your house, if you don't fix the leak your furniture will be ruined," said Brown.

To fund the repairs the 10 year plan calls for a 12-cent gas tax increase, a 20-cent diesel tax increase, and a new yearly fee ranging from $25 to $175 that's based on your vehicle's value. And for the first time the state would also tax zero-emission vehicle owners $100 every year.

Republicans like Assemblymember Jim Patterson strongly oppose the plan because he believes the state already has the money to fix the roads.

"Stop taking money from the people of California who paid into funds to repair our streets roads and highways."

Local riders and drivers we spoke to want the repairs but don't think they should have to pay for them; a problem for drivers and politicians alike.

The Governor is emphasizing a key part of the road plan-- that the money raised would have to be spent on transportation.

Governor Brown wants this measure passed in a hurry, he is asking for the Democratic controlled Senate and Assembly to approve the plan by next Thursday.
Related Topics:
politicstaxesroad repaircalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Gas tax would help fund California road plan, source tells AP
Woodside 'Pig Scramble': Tradition or animal cruelty?
VIDEO: Motorcyclist crashes over cliff into Angeles National Forest
1 dead, multiple injuries in 4-alarm fire in Oakland
More california
POLITICS
Poll shows Valley voters split on whether Rep. Devin Nunes should remain in charge of Russia probe
Gas tax would help fund California road plan, source tells AP
Local political expert talks about latest controversy involving Rep. Devin Nunes
County Supervisors determined to keep anti-marijuana policies in Fresno County
More Politics
Top Stories
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
Time for accounting coming for Fresno County employees accused of stealing from the dead
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
Poverello House receives $100,000 donation
Police: Man steals SUV with toddler, woman inside
Gas tax would help fund California road plan, source tells AP
Poll shows Valley voters split on whether Rep. Devin Nunes should remain in charge of Russia probe
Show More
13 dead after church bus crash in Texas
Kings County Sheriff's deputies arrest rape, burglary suspect
1 killed after car and big rig collide in Fresno County
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
It's over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
Time for accounting coming for Fresno County employees accused of stealing from the dead
Poll shows Valley voters split on whether Rep. Devin Nunes should remain in charge of Russia probe
More Video