Governor, lawmakers propose plan that includes largest gas tax increase in state history to help repair roads

To find the potholes and problems of state and local roadways ride a Harley like Jennifer Lewis and Thurmond Mawyer."We've been to other cities and other states and their roads are nothing like this," said Lewis.The Fresno couple said they won't even take Highway 99 anymore because the potholes are so unsafe."They're real quick to flatten out a tire and that's where it becomes dangerous," said Mawyer.Politicians in the capitol candidly agree and on Wednesday Governor Jerry Brown and other democratic leaders pitched a plan to fix the infrastructure problem across the state."This is like fixing the leak on the roof of your house, if you don't fix the leak your furniture will be ruined," said Brown.To fund the repairs the 10 year plan calls for a 12-cent gas tax increase, a 20-cent diesel tax increase, and a new yearly fee ranging from $25 to $175 that's based on your vehicle's value. And for the first time the state would also tax zero-emission vehicle owners $100 every year.Republicans like Assemblymember Jim Patterson strongly oppose the plan because he believes the state already has the money to fix the roads."Stop taking money from the people of California who paid into funds to repair our streets roads and highways."Local riders and drivers we spoke to want the repairs but don't think they should have to pay for them; a problem for drivers and politicians alike.The Governor is emphasizing a key part of the road plan-- that the money raised would have to be spent on transportation.Governor Brown wants this measure passed in a hurry, he is asking for the Democratic controlled Senate and Assembly to approve the plan by next Thursday.