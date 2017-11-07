Hanford expected to award first cannabis permits Tuesday

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --One year after it was first brought to city council's attention, and just months after councilmembers passed a commercial medical marijuana ordinance, the city of Hanford may issue its first permits to cannabis companies tonight.
Of the five companies who applied for permits in the city's industrial zone, only three are being recommended to receive them.
The companies were recently evaluated and scored by Hanford's police chief, community development director, and the city's consulting firm on medical marijuana rules and regulations.
"We expect that these folks will be wonderful corporate neighbors," said Hanford City Manager Darryl Pyle. "They've given us every indication that they're in it for the long haul."
The companies include Premium Extracts, Caliva, and Genezen, which plans to cultivate, manufacture, and distribute cannabis in a campus-style setting at the Calcot facility, at the corner of 10th and Idaho.
"So I think it was just a lot of teamwork, a lot of stakeholder meetings, outreach to the community, and just a really good solid project," said Genezen's Director of Public Affairs Randi Knott.
If awarded this round of permits, Knott says it will allow the company to start setting up what she calls the cornerstone of the campus early next year.
Eventually, she says, the campus will include a variety of cannabis tenants, creating 1,000 living wage jobs and spurring economic development for the city of Hanford.
"I think we'll see more restaurants, I think we'll see more retail, more rooftops," Knott said. There's now a reason for people to move to Hanford or not leave when they graduate high school."
City officials say the companies will also support a cannabis tax measure on the November 2018 ballot, which could potentially generate millions of dollars in revenue for the city.
In the meantime, councilmembers could allow additional companies to apply for permits.
"I'm sure the industry will continue to grow and we'll see if council is open to additional rounds of permit activity in the near future," Pyle said.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
The companies who did not score high enough to be considered for permits include one from Clovis and another from Indiana.