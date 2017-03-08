Immigrant women held rally at Fresno City Hall for International Women's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --At Fresno City Hall dozens of immigrant women held a rally to help commemorate International Women's Day.
The demonstrators came together to challenge the fear, they say, has been installed by the Trump administration that claims illegal immigrants are a threat to American security.
Instead, they say they want to insure the importance of immigrants and their contributions to the country.
Organizers say they received strong testimony from several women and plan to hold more events like this in the future.