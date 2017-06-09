Immigration activists in Fresno pushing case of a LA woman who is facing deportation

Protests over ICE's ability to check the immigration status of the inmates in the Fresno County Jail have become common. Immigration activist Brisa Cruz said the protests, big or small, won't stop."We are going to continue and push forward our demands until ICE is out of Fresno, until ICE is out of the Central Valley, until ICE is out of California."Cruz said 400 inmates have been turned over to ICE in the two years since Sheriff Margaret Mims implemented the program. But the protest Friday is also about a young Los Angeles woman facing deportation.There have been several protests around the state to call attention to the case of 22-year-old Claudia Rueda. The Cal State LA student was arrested after her parents were picked up in a drug bust. Her father was arrested for dealing cocaine, but her mother was cleared of drug charges, however, found to be in the country illegally and subject to deportation.Claudia led protests on behalf of her mother, and then was herself taken into custody, and threatened with deportation because she was brought here illegally as a child. Protestors are pushing ICE not to deport her."We know that she was granted her release now we are asking ICE to grant her prosecutorial discretion," said Cruz.Meaning they could decide to let her stay in the country. She apparently qualifies for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, but has said she couldn't afford the fee to apply for it.As to ICE involvement in the Fresno County Jail, Sheriff Mims said allowing federal agents to check the immigration status of those arrested on other charges is a more efficient way to figure out who to deport then conducting raids in the community.