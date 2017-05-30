The controversial image can be seen here. (WARNING: Graphic content.)
The photo was taken by director and photographer Tyler Shields who shared a behind the scenes video of the photo shoot.
Griffin defended the photo on Twitter saying she does not condone violence.
2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
Donald Trump Jr., Trump's oldest son, called the photo "disgusting but not surprising."
Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017
Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Trump rival Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, condemned the photo calling it "vile and wrong."
This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017
The Secret Service tweeted from their main account that threats against protectees receive "the highest priority of all of our investigations."
Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017