Lee Brand takes the oath of office to become Fresno's Mayor

Lee Brand says this is an opportunity of a lifetime and he will be finishing what Mayor Ashley Swearengin started.After taking the oath, Brand laid out a brief plan for his four years of service. His goal is to take on several issues facing the city -- starting with what he calls, a sensible and effective rental housing program. Brand also wants to create a community based policing board and spearhead a major push for jobs. He's hoping his administration will unite the city and bring the county and city closer.Brand says there will be a focus on transparency and policies to keep people safe."I'm just proud to be here and looking forward to the challenges ahead for the City of Fresno and I see a bright future for the city -- I see a lot of good things happening," said Brand.Lee Brand says his administration will bring the closest relationship between the city and the county in 50 years.