My statement on the upcoming inauguration: pic.twitter.com/dQXE0ztvTf — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 5, 2017

Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing. pic.twitter.com/P4whhl91ll — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 12, 2017

I will not be attending inauguration of @realDonaldTrump but WILL participate in the @womensmarch on January 21st. https://t.co/tlqS26ulj7 — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 9, 2017

I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 14, 2017

I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx pic.twitter.com/Uz3NTgXl35 — Jose E. Serrano (@RepJoseSerrano) January 12, 2017

It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017. — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 14, 2017

I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017

After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration. — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 15, 2017

I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) January 15, 2017

As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 15, 2017

I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil. pic.twitter.com/c5aJYEQOUW — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 15, 2017

I will NOT be attending the inauguration for @realDonaldTrump! — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) January 15, 2017

Dozens of Democratic members of Congress have publicly announced they're not going to attend Donald Trump's inauguration Friday.Some of the representatives made their intentions clear over the last few weeks, but others have come forward after Trump lashed out at Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) after Lewis said he didn't view Trump as "a legitimate president."See the list below of those who said they're not going (currently more than two dozen):He made a speech on the House floor January 10:She posted her statement on social media January 5, saying:She posted a statement January 12, saying:He made the announcement in an interview for NBC's "Meet the Press" on January 13.In a Facebook post on January 7, he said:In an email statement to ABC News, spokesman Steven Englehardt said: "He will be home in St. Louis, speaking to school children. Not boycotting, just making a choice to spend time with his constituents."She posted on January 9 that she will not attend the inauguration and instead take part in the Women's March.He made a speech on the House floor January 13, saying he's not going to attend:He posted a statement on social media January 7, saying: "I will forgo the inauguration, spending the day instead in my district talking with Oregonians to hear their priorities, try to answer their questions, and prepare for the coming assault on the values and programs we hold dear. It is hard to think of a better use of my time on January 20th."He posted a message on social media January 14 saying he won't attend. He said it was in support for Rep. Lewis:He posted on social media January 12, saying he will not be at the inauguration:He announced on January 14 that he decided against going to the event:She posted on social media on January 14 saying she won't go because of the way Trump insulted Rep. Lewis:"No, he will not be attending," a spokesman said in email to ABC News.He posted a statement on his website on January 14, saying: "For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis." Read the full statement here She posted on social media on January 14, saying she won't attend because she's supporting Rep. Lewis:She posted on social media January 15 that she was never planning to attend:In a statement to ABC News, he said:Instead of going to the inauguration, she said on January 15 she will be home in Cleveland:She announced on January 15 that she's not going to the inauguration. She's instead going to a prayer vigil in New Jersey:She posted a news release on her website on January 15, saying:He posted a brief statement to social media on January 15, saying he's not going:He issue a statement to ABC News on January 15, saying:His office confirmed to ABC News on January 15 that he will not be attending.He issued a statement to ABC News on January 15, saying:His office confirmed to ABC News that he will not be attending. On CNN, he said:She issued a statement to ABC News, saying:A spokesperson told ABC News she will not be attending the inauguration, and will instead be at a wedding